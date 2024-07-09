UP: Elderly woman intervenes in fight between two groups, stabbed to death

Ballia (UP), Jul 9 (PTI) An elderly woman was stabbed to death when she tried to intervene in a fight between two groups here, police said on Tuesday.

Two persons were injured in the clash that took place in the Uttar Patti locality in Rasda police station area on Monday, they said.

The clash broke out between groups led by Dhanji Rajbhar alias Golu and Abhishek Rajbhar. Three people, including Ramvati Devi (60), were injured in the clash and were rushed to the hospital, said Circle Officer (CO) Mohammad Fahim Qureishi.

He said Ramvati Devi, who was stabbed by someone while she was trying to pacify the two sides, died at the hospital.

Cross FIRs have been registered in the matter based on complaints filed by the two groups and a detailed investigation is underway, the CO said.