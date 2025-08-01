UP: Elderly woman killed, daughter-in-law injured as mud house collapses in Bhadohi

Bhadohi (UP), Aug 1 (PTI) A 75-year-old woman died and her daughter-in-law was seriously injured after a mud house collapsed following to continuous rainfall in a village of Uttar Pradesh's Bhadohi district, police said on Friday.

SHO Ajit Kumar Srivastava said the incident occurred on Thursday evening in Gopipur village of Suriyawan area, when a wall made of mud and the tin roof of Vijay Shankar Gautam's house suddenly gave way and collapsed.

At the time of the incident, Gautam's mother Ranjana Devi and wife Sarita Devi (40) were inside the kitchen preparing dinner. The heavy rainfall had severely weakened the structure, and the soaked mud walls eventually crumbled with a loud noise, burying both women under the debris, Srivastava said.

Local residents rushed to the spot and managed to pull the women out from the rubble. They were immediately taken to the district hospital, where doctors declared Ranjana Devi dead. Sarita Devi remains under treatment in a critical condition, he said.

The officer said Ranjana Devi's body was sent for post-mortem late Thursday night and further legal proceedings are underway. PTI COR KIS NB NB