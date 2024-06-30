UP: Elderly woman killed, six injured in attack over land dispute

Azamgarh (UP), Jun 30 (PTI) An elderly woman was killed and six people were injured in an attack by a mob over a land dispute in Saraimir police station area here, police said on Sunday.

Following the incident on Saturday night, an FIR was registered against 13 people, including four women, on a complaint by the deceased's son Virendra Kumar Gautam, a resident of Katghar Jalal village.

According to the police, Gautam said in his complaint that on Saturday night a group of people attacked his house with sticks and iron rods due to an ongoing land dispute.

Gautam, his mother Kewalpati Devi (60), brother Parasnath, niece Vishakha, Shashi Dewal and two others were grievously injured, the complaint stated.

Based on the complaint, an FIR under IPC sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide not amounting to murder) have been registered against 13 people of the Katghar Jalal village, police said. Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Chirag Jain told reporters on Sunday that as soon as the information was received, police reached the spot and the injured were admitted to a hospital.

Jain said Kewalpati Devi died in the hospital on Sunday.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, he said, adding a search is on to nab the accused. PTI COR CDN NSD NSD