UP: Elderly woman killed with blow to head in Moradabad; servant suspected

Moradabad (UP), May 8 (PTI) An 80-year-old woman was allegedly killed with a blow to head at her residence in the Civil Lines area here on Thursday, police said.

Police suspect a servant, who has been missing since the incident.

Superintendent of Police (SP) (City) Kumar Ranvijay Singh said, "Police received information regarding the killing of 80-year-old Pramod Rastogi." Preliminary investigations suggest that the elderly woman was struck on the head with a heavy object, said the officer.

The deceased was the mother of Dayashankar Rastogi, a businessman in the chemical industry. The alleged crime occurred at a bungalow in the Ramganga Vihar Parampara First Society, which falls under the Civil Lines police station's jurisdiction.

On being informed, local police and a forensic team rushed to the scene and questioned the staff at the bungalow. At the time of the incident, Rastogi, was reportedly in Pune.

Police said an old servant identified as Sachin, along with other domestic helps, was present at the businessman's residence. Sachin has subsequently gone missing, police said.

The SP said that a hunt has been launched to nab Sachin. The investigation is currently underway to determine the motive behind the murder.