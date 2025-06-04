UP: Elderly woman shot dead in broad daylight; family blocks road in protest

Hardoi (UP), Jun 4 (PTI) A 70-year-old woman was shot dead after being chased down in Hardoi district, triggering a protest by her family who blocked the road demanding swift action, the police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred in Israpur village when the elderly woman, identified as Ramshri, had stepped out to sell khoya.

Pancham, a convict serving a life sentence who was recently released on parole, allegedly intercepted her and opened fire following a brief chase, the police said.

Ramshri took shelter in a neighbour's house, however, Pancham followed her and shot her dead inside the premises before fleeing the scene, a local police official said.

Following the murder, enraged family members and villagers blocked the road in protest, demanding immediate arrest of the accused and action against any security lapses.

Senior police officers and a forensic team arrived to investigate the case shortly afterward.

Ramshri's husband, Suraj Bali, informed the police that at the time of the attack, she was carrying cash and was also wearing a locket around her neck.

Meanwhile, police teams have been deployed to locate and arrest Pancham, Bilgram Circle Officer Ravi Prakash Singh. "All necessary legal action is being taken in the matter," he added.