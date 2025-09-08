UP: Electricity dept worker dies of electrocution in Deoria police lines

Deoria (UP), Sep 8 (PTI) A 40-year-old electricity worker died after being electrocuted while on duty at the Deoria police lines on Monday evening, officials said.

Sridhar Pathak, a native of Ithara Chandouli village, was carrying out electrical work in the police lines when he suddenly came in contact with a live wire and collapsed, they said.

He was residing with his family in Ramnath Deoria locality of the city and was a contractual worker with the electricity department.

Pathak was rushed to Maharshi Devaraha Baba Medical College by police personnel, where doctors declared him dead during treatment.

Superintendent of Police Vikrant reached the hospital and met the bereaved family, assuring them of all possible assistance.

The SP announced that he will donate a day's salary to the family and appealed to district police personnel to extend support.