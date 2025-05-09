Emergency khap panchayat on May 10 in Muzaffarnagar to discuss post-Operation Sindoor developments

Muzaffarnagar: Amid the evolving national situation in the wake of Operation Sindoor, an emergency panchayat of khap leaders has been convened on May 10 at the Sarv Khap headquarters at Soram village in Muzaffarnagar district.

Sarv Khap secretary, Chaudhary Subhash Balyan, told PTI on Friday that invitations have been sent out to all khap (caste council) heads.

"Preparations for the panchayat are underway. It will be an important gathering given the developments after Operation Sindoor," Balyan said.

The emergency meeting comes days after the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) extended its support to the Central government over its counter-terror operation and announced the suspension of all protests.

In a video statement issued earlier this week, BKU national spokesperson Rakesh Tikait said the organisation stood with the government in its fight against terrorism and decided to postpone all its agitations.

The decision to hold the meeting also follows tensions around an incident on May 2, when Tikait was allegedly heckled during an 'Akrosh rally' in protest against the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

Tikait's turban was reportedly knocked off during a commotion, which he termed "politically motivated sabotage".

BKU chief Naresh Tikait had earlier hinted at holding a separate panchayat to deliberate on what he described as a conspiracy to weaken the farmers' movement.

Khap panchayats are traditional clan-based councils prevalent in western Uttar Pradesh, especially among the Jat communities.

They play an influential role in the rural society by resolving disputes, enforcing social norms, resource mobilisation and influencing political movements, making them significant players in the region's social and agrarian landscape.