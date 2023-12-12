Uttar Pradesh emerging as data centre hub: Yogi Adityanath

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said the state is fast emerging as a data centre hub in the country.

Adityanath added that the state has received Rs 40 lakh crore investment proposals, including several proposals related to the development of semi-conductor manufacturing units and electronics manufacturing during the Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit (UPGIS) 2023.

Addressing the convocation ceremony of the Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT), Lucknow, which was also graced by President Droupadi Murmu and Governor Anandiben Patel, the chief minister advised the youth to think of building their careers in this thriving sector.

Asserting India is "fast emerging as a big economy globally", Adityanath said: "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made a commitment to make India an USD 5 trillion economy by 2027. In line with this goal, Uttar Pradesh is also progressing towards becoming a USD 1 trillion dollar economy."

"In the last nine and a half years, India has explored possibilities for its youth energy. The result is that the image of the country has changed in every field," he added.

The chief minister said that achieving the goals of "Ease of Doing Business" and "Ease of Living" have become much easier with technology and digitisation.

Adityanath further said the essence of religion is not confined to the practice of worshipping deities.

The Indian saints consider performing one's duties and staying conscious of the ethical values also as a religious duty, he pointed out.

The chief minister also emphasised the importance of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

He said the AI technology can also be used to develop digital hospitals, which can be immensely helpful for the people residing in the rural and remote areas.