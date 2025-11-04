UP: Encroachment on police property spurs review of land records for cops

Mathura (UP), Nov 4 (PTI) Authorities here have begun a comprehensive review of all land allotted to the police department after it was found that three acres of land meant for police housing in Mant tehsil had been encroached upon, officials said on Tuesday.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shlok Kumar has directed all circle officers to identify police land in their respective jurisdictions, obtain records from the revenue department, and submit detailed reports so that effective legal action can be taken to reclaim the properties.

The issue came to light during a 'Sampoorna Samadhan Diwas' meeting held in the Mant tehsil on Saturday, attended by District Magistrate Chandraprakash Singh and SSP Kumar. They were informed that the Gram Panchayat allotted 1.268 hectares (over three acres) of land to the police department in 1992 for constructing residential quarters.

However, due to departmental negligence, locals allegedly encroached upon the land, got it registered in their names with the help of revenue officials, and even removed the police department's signboard.

PTI earlier reported the encroachment on November 2.

After officials were informed, the SSP instructed all circle officers to ensure that every plot of land belonging to the police is demarcated and properly documented. He also ordered effective legal follow-up in all pending court cases related to such land encroachment.

The SSP told mediapersons that while the number of residential quarters in the district police lines remains insufficient for the existing police personnel, several parcels of land allotted to the department have either been encroached upon or lack proper records.

He warned that strict action will be taken against anyone found illegally occupying police land to ensure such incidents are not repeated in the future. PTI COR KIS OZ OZ