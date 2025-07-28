UP energy minister claims he is target of hit job by some employee leaders, slams strikes on privatisation issue

Lucknow, Jul 28 (PTI) Slamming the strikes and protests called by employee leaders in the power department on the privatisation issue, Uttar Pradesh Energy Minister AK Sharma has alleged that he was a target of a hit job by these "disruptive" elements.

A post shared on social media platform X by Sharma's office -- and later reposted by the minister himself -- said, “Among those who have taken a supari (contract to harm) against Energy Minister Shri A.K. Sharma are some disruptive elements disguised as electricity employees.” It claimed that these groups called for four strikes during Sharma’s three-year tenure -- with the first strike being planned just three days after he assumed office.

“Eventually, the High Court had to intervene in this externally influenced series of strikes,” it said.

Raising questions, the post asked, “Why aren’t strikes taking place in other departments? Don’t they have unions? Don’t they have problems or issues?” The post suggested that “all those envious of AK Sharma seem to have united,” but emphasised that both “God and the public” stood with the minister.

“His only intention is to serve the people better, including ensuring improved power supply,” it added.

Without naming anyone, the post said, “Some power employee leaders have been visibly disturbed for quite some time, because Energy Minister Sharma does not bow down before them.” “These very people are responsible for tarnishing the image of the power department. They are undermining the tireless efforts of most officers and staff who work day and night,” the post said.

It alleged that under this so-called “supari,” some of these disruptive elements had recently staged a six-hour protest outside the minister’s official residence under the pretext of opposing privatisation, during which they misbehaved and used abusive language against the minister and his family.

“And such is AK Sharma that he served them sweets and water and waited two-and-a-half hours to meet them,” it added.

Countering criticism on the privatisation moves, the post questioned, “When Agra was privatised in 2010 and handed over to Torrent Power, weren’t you the same union leaders? That privatisation reportedly went smoothly because these leaders went on a foreign tour on an aeroplane.” The post asserted that the decision on privatisation is not taken by Sharma alone.

“When even the transfer of a junior engineer is not handled by the Energy Minister, and when UPPCL operates with administrative autonomy, how can such a major decision be attributed solely to him?” It also clarified that the entire privatisation process is being conducted under the supervision of a task force headed by the state Chief Secretary and has been approved at the highest levels of the state government. PTI ABN RT RT RT