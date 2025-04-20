UP engineer commits suicide accusing wife, in-laws of harassment

Etawah (UP), Apr 20 (PTI) A 33-year-old engineer allegedly committed suicide in a hotel room near Etawah railway station after accusing his wife and in-laws of harassment.

Before taking the extreme step, he sent a video message to his family, stating, "If only there was a law for men too. If I don't get justice, immerse my ashes in a drain." The deceased, Mohit Yadav, hailed from Nagla Prasadpur village in Auraiya district of Uttar Pradesh.

According to his brother Taran Pratap, Mohit was employed at a private company in Noida, where he met a woman named Priya. After a long live-in relationship, the couple married on November 27, 2023, with the consent of both the families and without any dowry. After marriage, Mohit and his wife lived separately from their families.

According to Taran, Mohit often complained that his in-laws pressured him to transfer ownership of his house and land in his wife's name.

He also alleged that his wife frequently quarrelled with him over the property.

Mohit had informed his brother that Priya’s father Anuj Kumar had lodged a false police complaint against him, and her brother had threatened to kill him if he did not comply with their property demands. Also, Mohit's mother-in-law allegedly forced Priya to abort a three-month-old pregnancy.

On Thursday, Mohit left home saying he would stop at Etawah for a couple of days, police said. He checked into a hotel near the railway station at around 12.05 am and booked a room for two nights.

The hotel manager told police that Mohit did not leave his room or order any food throughout Friday. Concerned, hotel staff knocked on the door on Friday evening but received no response. When calls to Mohit’s phone went unanswered, they alerted the police.

Civil Lines Station House Officer Vikram Singh Chauhan said police who broke open the door found Mohit hanging from the ceiling fan using a bedsheet.

A laptop and mobile phone was recovered from the room but no suicide note was found.

Senior police officials, including Superintendent of Police (City) Abhay Nath Tripathi and Circle Officer (City) Ramgopal Sharma, reached the spot and launched an investigation.

They collected forensic evidence from the room and contacted Mohit's family using the last dialled number on his phone.

Taran Pratap said the family received a video from Mohit before his death, in which he accused his wife and in-laws of mentally harassing him over property issues and threatening him with death.

He expressed regret over not being able to make his father proud and requested that his ashes be discarded in a drain if justice was not served.

SHO Singh stated that Mohit’s body was handed over to his family after post-mortem on Saturday evening.

He said a detailed probe is on in the matter.