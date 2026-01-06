UP: Ensure availability of anti-rabies vaccine, Muzaffarnagar authorities tell private health facilities

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Jan 6 (PTI) The district health department has instructed all private nursing homes and hospitals to ensure availability of anti-rabies vaccine in the facilities following a large number of dog bites cases reported last year.

Executive Officer, Muzaffarnagar Nagar Palika, Dr Pragya Singh on Tuesday told reporters that the state government has provided a budget of Rs 1.65 crore to establish an animal birth control centre on one bigha of land at Vahelna village here, where stray dogs will be sterilised and provided treatment.

Chief Medical Officer, Muzaffarnagar, Dr Sunil Tewatiya said more than 65,000 individuals have been administered anti-rabies vaccine in government hospitals last year, after they reported dog bite injuries.

Two of them died as they reported the infection at a late stage, preventing the vaccine from taking effect.