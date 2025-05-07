UP erupts in celebration as India strikes terrorists' hideouts with Operation Sindoor

Lucknow, May 7 (PTI) The Indian military's precision strikes on nine terrorist camps across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir early Wednesday sent a wave of celebration and patriotism across Uttar Pradesh.

The strikes were made to avenge the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam that killed 26 people, including one from Kanpur.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath lauded the armed forces' retaliation, saluting Prime Minister Narendra Modi for "leading with resolve." Addressing a mock drill in Lucknow, Adityanath described the strikes as a proud moment for every Indian. "This is a new India that gives a befitting reply to every misadventure." An emotional tribute to the victims, the CM said, the strikes sent the message that "Those who dared to touch the 'sindoor' of India's daughters lost their bloodlines in last night's strike." Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav and Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati also hailed India's action. "Parakramo Vijayate (brave become victorious)," posted Yadav on X.

Mayawati on X wrote, "The Indian Army's Operation Sindoor action of destroying 9 terrorist hideouts in Pakistan is glorious and praiseworthy." From Mathura to Meerut, and Gorakhpur to Baghpat, mass celebrations across religious and political divides were witnessed.

In Vrindavan, traders distributed sweets and lit fireworks in bustling markets while chanting slogans in praise of the Indian Army and the Prime Minister.

"We are proud that our armed forces entered enemy territory and gave a crushing reply," said Alok Bansal, President of the Vrindavan Traders' Association.

In Saharanpur, Congress MP Imran Masood said, "They responded with courage while the terrorists struck like cowards." He added, "Operation Sindoor destroyed the camps in 25 minutes. This is the answer every Indian was waiting for." Prominent Muslim clerics and religious leaders in UP joined in welcoming the strikes.

Maulana Khalid Rashid Firangi Mahali of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board called the strikes a necessary and commendable step. "This will certainly weaken the morale of the terrorists." Maulana Yasoob Abbas of the All India Shia Personal Law Board saluted the armed forces and congratulated Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

"The country watched closely, and we're proud of this decisive action," he said.

From Bareilly, Mufti Shahabuddin Razvi of the All India Muslim Jamaat said, "India will go to any length to protect its people and sovereignty." In Muzaffarnagar, Imam Organisation president Mufti Zulfikar Ali said the military action fulfilled every Indian's demand for justice.

Barabanki saw celebrations led by members of the All India Pasmanda Muslim Mahaz, which distributed sweets. Similar sentiments echoed in Gorakhpur, where both Hindus and Muslims joined hands to celebrate.

In Etah's Limra International School, children waved the tricolour and distributed sweets, in an event led by school manager Mohammad Umar.

At the district collectorate, lawyers handed out sweets and recited poetry in tribute to the military's courage.

At a gathering in Baraut in Baghpat, patriotic slogans echoed along the Delhi-Saharanpur highway.

Gurukuls and temples also held events marked by singing of patriotic songs and flag-hoisting.

In Gorakhpur, the mood was electric as fireworks lit up the sky and tricolours fluttered at Shastri Chowk.

The event, organised by local groups, including Gurukripa Sansthan, coincided with Rabindranath Tagore's birth anniversary and was described as a fitting tribute to the nation's unity and courage.

Leaders of various mosques in Gorakhpur, including Mufti Meraj Ahmed Qadri and Maulana Mahmood Raza Qadri, publicly supported the army's action and prayed for the armed forces' continued success.

BJP MP from Meerut-Hapur Arun Govil described the strikes as the "beginning of a decisive response." "The cowardly attack in Pahalgam deserved a strong answer — and India has delivered one," he said.

Congress veteran Yashpal Singh asserted that wiping out terrorism was what's necessary. Harikishan Ambedkar, his party's spokesperson called the operation a "symbol of military discipline and bravery." PTI COR/ABN/SLM/KIS VN VN