UP: Essential unexpired drugs among medicines burnt at Unnao CHC; probe on

Unnao (UP), Nov 2 (PTI) Health staff at a community health centre (CHC) in Safipur allegedly burnt around 10 to 12 sacks of medicines on the hospital premises, including several essential drugs with expiry dates in 2026, officials said on Sunday.

The burnt stock included supplies like levocetirizine (anti-allergic) tablets, lignocaine gel (local anaesthetic), paracetamol tablets, and metronidazole (antibiotic) syrup, which are frequently prescribed to treat seasonal ailments among other issues, official sources said.

Following the incident, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Satyaprakash said the CHC in-charge, Dr Rajesh Verma, and pharmacist Prem Shankar have been removed from their posts and attached to the CMO office pending inquiry.

According to eye-witnesses, smoke rising from the hospital compound on Saturday drew the attention of local residents, who found bottles of syrup, injection vials, and tablet strips burning at the site.

The dates on the half-burnt medicines confirmed that many were not beyond their expiry dates.

An estimated 250 to 300 patients seek treatment at the Safipur CHC daily, many requiring these specific drugs.

The incident prompted Assistant Chief Medical Officer Dr H N Prasad to inspect the spot and launch a preliminary investigation.

Health department officials stressed that burning medicines -- expired or otherwise -- is entirely improper.

They assured that an exhaustive probe is underway, and strict action will be taken against those found guilty.

When asked about the exact cost and details of the medicines with 2026 expiry dates, the CMO said, "All facts will be revealed during the ongoing inquiry." Local residents allege that patients at government hospitals are often told to buy medicines from outside.