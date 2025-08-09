UP: Etah hotel raided; four couples, manager held for illegal activities

Etah (UP), Aug 8 (PTI) A hotel in Uttar Pradesh's Etah district on Friday was raided and its manager and four coupled detained for their alleged involvement in illegal activities, police said.

Naib Tehsildar Mohammad Wahid said the action followed a tip-off to SDM Sadar Vipin Kumar.

A joint team of police, the Child Helpline, and revenue officials conducted the raid at the hotel on GT Road, Dulhapur, seizing objectionable items and bringing the detainees -- aged between 20 and 30 -- to Kotwali Dehat police station, Wahid said.

According to a police official, two men were booked under Sections 3/4 of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, 1956.