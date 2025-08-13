UP: Etah village mourns loss of 11 in Rajasthan road crash

Etah (UP), Aug 13 (PTI) Grief gripped Asrauli village in Uttar Pradesh's Etah district after 11 residents including seven children -- one of them just an infant -- died in a tragic road accident in Rajasthan on Wednesday.

District Magistrate Prem Ranjan Singh, along with Senior Superintendent of Police and other officials, visited the bereaved families and assured all possible assistance.

A pickup van crashed into a parked truck in Rajasthan's Dausa district in the early hours of Wednesday, killing 11 people, including seven children, and injuring eight others, Rajasthan Police said.

The pickup vehicle passengers were returning to their village in Etah after visiting Khatu Shyam and Salasar Balaji temple when the accident occurred on Manoharpur highway around 4-5 am, Dausa Superintendent of Police Sagar told PTI.

"We have sent a team from Etah to Dausa to support the victims' relatives. The bodies will be brought back to Etah," DM Singh said.

Dausa Deputy SP Raviprakash Sharma said the deceased have been identified as Mishthi (1), Babu (3), Poorvi (6), Lakshay (6), Vaishnavi (7), Mahak (7), Saloni (9), Sheela (20), Priyanka (25), Seema (25) and Sonam (32) Meanwhile, in view of the tragedy the Lodhi Mahasabha has postponed the Virangana Rani Avantibai Lodhi Shobha Yatra in Etah that was scheduled for August 16.

"The new date will be announced later," mela committee general secretary Pramod Lodhi said.

Large crowds of leaders, well-wishers and local residents gathered in Asrauli to console the grieving families.