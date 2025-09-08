UP: Ex-BJP MLA leads protest as lineman dies on duty

Muzaffarnagar, Sep 8 (PTI) Former BJP MLA Vikram Saini led a protest in Muzaffarnagar after a 45-year-old lineman was electrocuted while working on an electric pole on Monday, police said.

Angry locals placed the body of the deceased, identified as Bijender, on a road in Biralsi village and blocked traffic, demanding action against a junior engineer and a sub-station officer of the Dudhli sub-power house under Charthawal police station limits.

Circle officer Ravishankar said efforts are being made to pacify the protesters. An inquiry has been ordered into the incident, and the body has been sent for a post-mortem.

Police said Bijender was electrocuted during maintenance work despite the power shutdown, allegedly due to negligence on the part of the junior engineer and sub-station officer.