UP: Ex-BSP MLA Rajbhar, 2 more, booked in embezzlement case

Ballia (UP), Jan 10 (PTI) A former BSP legislator and two others were booked here in connection with an alleged embezzlement of Rs 5 lakh from the legislator's fund, police on Friday said.

The FIR was lodged at the Nagra Police Station on the complaint of Nanhi village native Vijay Narayan Singh against Chhote Lal Rajbhar, a former BSP MLA from the Chilkahar constituency, and Ajay Kumar Singh and Manoj Kumar Pandey.

Rajbhar was the BSP legislator from 1996 to 20002. He is currently a member of the Samajwadi Party.

Singh and Pandey are accused of diverting Rs 5 lakh colluding with Rajbhar from the legislator's fund without undertaking any actual work.

Rasra Circle Officer Mohammad Faheem Qureshi said the FIR was registered following an order from the Civil Judge, Senior Division, Ballia, on December 6.