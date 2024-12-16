UP: Ex-MLA Shahnawaz Rana, nephew granted bail in GST raid obstruction case

Muzaffarnagar, Dec 16 (PTI) A special MP-MLA court in Muzaffarnagar on Monday granted bail to former MLA Shahnawaz Rana and his nephew Saddam Rana in connection with a case related to obstructing a GST raid party here.

Special Judge Gopal Upadhyay approved the duo's bail plea and ordered their release upon furnishing two sureties of Rs 1 lakh each, the court order said.

According to the prosecution, a case was filed against around 300 people under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Criminal Law Amendment Act. Later, Section 109 of the BNS added to the case.

Police accused the group of pelting stones at officers, vandalising vehicles, and obstructing a GST team conducting a raid at the Rana Steel Factory on December 5.

Later, police arrested four persons, including Shahnawaz Rana, Saddam Rana and two daughters of former MP Qadir Rana, in connection with the case. PTI COR KIS ARI