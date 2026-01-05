UP: Ex-MLA's nephew killed following argument in UP's Bulandshahr

Bulandshahr (UP), Jan 5 (PTI) A former MLA's nephew was killed and another person injured in a fatal attack by some people in this Uttar Pradesh district, a senior police officer said on Monday.

The incident occurred in Neem Kheda village in the Kotwali Dehat police station area.

According to police, a case was registered against four named individuals and three-four unidentified persons in connection with the incident. The deceased has been identified as Sufiyan (43), the nephew of former MLA Haji Aleem. He had gone with his brother Akram to measure a plot of land on Sunday when the accused attacked them.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Dinesh Kumar Singh said Dr Mumtaz owns an orchard of about 24 bigha in Neem Kheda. He wants to sell the orchard and several people have got in touch with him in this regard. Sufiyan and Akram were also among those who had approached him to buy the land.

The SSP said around 7:30 pm on Sunday, the two brothers went with a lawyer named Qadir to get the orchard measured. While they were measuring the land, a person arrived in a Mahindra Scorpio car and started talking to them.

The conversation turned into an argument. Subsequently, some more people arrived and a fight broke out, in which Sufiyan sustained serious injuries.

The officer said Sufiyan was taken to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead. Akram was also injured in the incident and is undergoing treatment.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, the SSP informed.