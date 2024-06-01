UP: Ex-MLC of Samajwadi Party booked for remarks against DM, cabinet minister

Shahjahanpur (UP), Jun 1 (PTI) Police have booked a former MLC of the Samajwadi Party here for remarks he made against the district magistrate and a cabinet minister in a social media post, officials said.

Circle officer (city) Saumya Pandey on Saturday said that former MLC Amit Yadav wrote a Facebook post, alleging possible "dishonesty" in counting of votes by the district magistrate and other public representatives "Do not indulge in dishonesty during counting of votes, else there will be bloodshed. Officers are famous for dishonesty," he said in the post.

A case has been registered against him under sections 171G (false statement in connection with an election), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the IPC, Pandey said. PTI COR NAV SKY SKY