UP: Ex-MP Rana gets bail in model code of conduct violation cases

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Nov 28 (PTI) Former Member of Parliament Kadir Rana was granted bail in two separate cases of alleged violation of the Model Code of Conduct during the Meerapur Assembly by-election, his lawyer said.

Rana appeared before the Special MP/MLA Court in Muzaffarnagar on Wednesday where the presiding officer, Devender Singh Fauzdar, approved his bail plea after he furnished a surety bond of Rs 25,000 for each case.

Rana, along with others, had been charged by police for violating the model code of conduct in connection with the by-election in Meerapur, which took place under the jurisdiction of Ramraj Police Station.

The cases were filed separately by the authorities during the election period.

Speaking to PTI, Rana's lawyer, Nakli Singh Tyagi, confirmed that bail was granted, and the former MP has since been released.

Rana's daughter-in-law, Sumbul Rana, had contested the Meerapur Assembly by-election as a Samajwadi Party candidate but was defeated by BJP's Mithlesh Pal.

Polling in Meerapur was held on November 20 and the counting of votes took place on November 23. PTI COR CDN RHL