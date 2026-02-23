UP: Exam invigilator dies of heart attack at school in Bulandshahr

Bulandshahr (UP), Feb 23 (PTI) A 54-year-old teacher posted as an exam invigilator died of a heart attack on Monday at a school in Bulandshahr, official sources said.

The teacher, Surendra Pal, 54, suddenly collapsed during his duty in the ongoing board examination and was taken to a hospital by the school staff, where he was declared dead, District School Inspector (DIOS) Vinay Kumar said.

The first shift of examinations was underway at a private school affiliated with the Uttar Pradesh Board, and the Class 10 English paper was ongoing during the time of the incident, he said.

The doctor suspects that the teacher died due to cardiac arrest, Kumar said, and added that a post-mortem is being conducted, and the cause of death will be known only after that. PTI COR NAV SHS