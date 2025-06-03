UP expands CM mass wedding eligibility to Rs 3 lakh annually

Lucknow, Jun 3 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday said it has expanded the reach of Mukhyamantri Samuhik Vivah Yojana by increasing the annual income eligibility limit to Rs 3 lakh, a move expected to boost applications from both rural and urban areas.

Currently, the income limit is fixed at Rs 2 lakh per annum.

"From the fiscal year 2025-26, the state government has increased the financial assistance under the scheme to Rs 1 lakh per couple. This enhanced support was evident during the recent mass marriage ceremony in Gorakhpur on May 27, where 1,200 couples were married under the scheme, with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath himself in attendance," the government said.

Preparations for the next round of weddings have already begun, it added, according to an official statement.

"Officials have been directed to work in coordination with local bodies, gram panchayats, and anganwadi centres to ensure accurate identification," the government said.

"The Social Welfare Department clarified that priority during application screening will be given to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Other Backward Classes, minorities, and economically weaker families from both rural and urban areas," it added.

The revamped aid package includes Rs 60,000 to be directly deposited into the bride's bank account, Rs 25,000 worth of essential household gifts, and Rs 15,000 allocated for organising the wedding event, according to the statement.

The Mukhyamantri Samuhik Vivah Yojana was started Adityanath in 2017.

"This scheme has been a blessing for those who could not afford to organise proper weddings for their daughters due to financial problems. In the last eight years, 4,76,207 girls from poor families have been married under this scheme," the government said.

"So far, the Dalit community has benefited the most, with over 2.20 lakh girls from Dalit families getting married through the scheme. Additionally, around 1.30 lakh backward-class families and more than 40,000 minority families have also received support," it added. PTI KIS VN VN