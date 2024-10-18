UP: Explosion in school lab, four students injured

Barabanki (UP), Oct 18 (PTI) Four students were injured after a test tube exploded during a science practical class at Shaheed Bhagat Singh Inter College here on Friday, police said.

The incident occurred when 32 students were conducting experiments in the school's chemistry lab, they said.

The explosion caused four students to lose consciousness, they said. They were rushed to a local hospital. Two of them were transferred to a district hospital.

According to witnesses, the explosion occurred after students mixed chemicals in a test tube. The resulting gas made several students uncomfortable.

The school principal, Shiv Kumar, said that the incident occurred due to an excess of hydrochloride chemicals in the test tube. He assured that all the injured students are in stable condition.

The local Satrikh police station in-charge inspector (SHO) Amar Kumar Chaurasia said, "The police, who reached the spot after getting information about the incident, was told by the principal Shivkumar that the four unconscious students Ashish Verma, Harshit Singh, Pratik Yadav and Satyam Awasthi along with the school staff were immediately admitted to the local community health centre." "After the condition of two students became critical, the doctor referred them from CHC to the district hospital where they are being treated," Chaurasia added. PTI COR CDN KIS HIG HIG