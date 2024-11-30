UP: Extortion letter by Bishnoi gang member demands Rs 10 cr from ex-chairman of Nagar Panchayat

Ballia(UP), Nov 30 (PTI) A former chairman of Nagar Panchayat of Ballia district on Saturday approached police over a letter, purportedly sent by a member of a Lawrence Bishnoi gang, which demanded Rs 10 crore in extortion money, officials said on Saturday.

Dinesh Kumar Gupta, in his complaint to the police, said he received the letter through post.

Rasra area's Circle Officer (CO) Mohammad Fahim Qureshi told PTI that the police have received the complaint and legal action is being taken in this matter.

Gupta, former chairman of Belthara Road Nagar Panchayat of the district, told reporters on Saturday evening that he had received a letter through post two days ago, in which he was asked to pay extortion money of Rs 10 crore by someone claiming to be from the Bishnoi gang.

He said that he has given a written complaint to Ubhaon police station to register a case.

Gupta, businessman, said that his wife Renu Gupta is currently the chairman of Belthara Road Nagar Panchayat and that he has been the chairman of Belthara Road Nagar Panchayat twice. Both of them have been backed by the BJP for the post. PTI COR CDN SKY SKY