UP: Fake Aadhaar card racket busted in Bulandshahr, 1 held

Bulandshahr (UP), Oct 13 (PTI) An operator of a public service centre was arrested on Monday for allegedly making fake Aadhaar cards using forged data, officials said.

Based on a tip-off, a raid was conducted at Rana Jan Seva Kendra located on GT Road in the Khurja town. Police recovered 30 Aadhaar cards, a laptop, a computer and two printers, and arrested the centre’s operator, Atul Kumar, Khurja Circle Officer Poornima Singh said.

"The accused is a habitual offender who used to cheat unsuspecting people visiting his centre for corrections in their Aadhaar details like date of birth or address. Instead of updating details through the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) system, he would prepare fake Aadhaar cards with forged entries and charge them as per his will," Singh said.

Police said the counterfeit Aadhaar cards looked almost identical to genuine ones.

A case has been registered at Khurja Nagar police station, and the accused has been sent to judicial custody, officials added.