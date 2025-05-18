UP: Fake marksheets, degrees recovered from private university in Hapur, varsity chairman detained

Hapur (UP), May 18 (PTI) A large number of fake marksheets and degrees were recovered from a private university in Hapur district in Uttar Pradesh during a raid by a team of the UP Special Task Force on Saturday evening, police sources said on Sunday.

University chairman Vijendra Singh Hooda and staff Kamal Batra, Imran, Gaurav, Mukesh Thakur, NK Singhal, Vipul Chaudhary, Abhishek Pandey were detained following the raid late on Saturday evening, they said.

The team confiscated important documents, computers and other items after the STF team reached Monad University in Pilkhuwa.

The STF team took computers and documents into custody and interrogated the owner and staff and investigated for about five hours.

In a statement issued in Lucknow on Saturday, ADG STF Amitabh Yash said, "In the course of investigation of an application, action was taken by the STF Lucknow Headquarters team at Monad University, Hapur today on May 17.

"A large number of fake mark sheets, degrees etc. were recovered, in which about a dozen people were detained, which included the university chairperson and main accused Vijendra Singh Hooda", he said. PTI COR NAV SKY SKY