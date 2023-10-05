UP: Families opposed to relationship, couple commits suicide

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Oct 5 (PTI) A couple who had run away from their houses in this Uttar Pradesh district allegedly committed suicide by hanging themselves in a hotel room in Meerut, police said on Thursday.

Amir (20) and his girlfriend Sajida (19), residents of Riyavli Nagla village in the Ratanpur area here, had allegedly run away from their houses on October 2.

On Wednesday, they were found hanging from the ceiling of a hotel room in Meerut, police said.

No suicide note has been found, Station House Officer (SHO), Kankarkheda, Meerut, Ajay Kumar said.

Locals said the deceased were in love with each other but their families were against their relationship.

Police had registered a case of abduction against Amir on a complaint from Sajida's family.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, police said. PTI COR ABN RC