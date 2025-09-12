UP: Family alleges swapping of newborn at Saharanpur hospital, creates ruckus

Saharanpur (UP), Sep 12 (PTI) Tension prevailed at a private hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur after a family alleged that their newborn was swapped, leading to a clash with the hospital staff, police said on Friday.

A video of the purported brawl has gone viral on social media.

SP City Vyom Bindal told PTI that a complaint has been lodged at Janakpuri police station by Anuj, a resident of Manani village in Rampur, who had brought his wife Komal to Kiran Health Care Hospital on Thursday evening for delivery.

According to the complaint, Anuj said he was initially informed that his wife had delivered a baby boy and he even distributed sweets among the hospital staff. About 20 minutes later, when his mother picked up the baby, she found it was a girl. Pediatrician Dr Vinod Pundir also confirmed that the newborn was a girl.

When the family protested, the complainant alleged that the hospital staff attacked them with sticks and rods on the directions of Dr Himanshu Sharma, who also allegedly hurled casteist slurs. Several family members were injured, Anuj said, accusing the hospital of "selling the newborn." Based on the complaint, the police said they have registered a case against Dr Sharma and the hospital staff under relevant provisions of the law.

The hospital management, however, denied any wrongdoing, saying the family was informed that the baby was a girl and that the relatives allegedly misbehaved with the staff and attacked them.

Police said the matter is under investigation. PTI COR KIS MNK MNK MNK