UP: Family claims needle left in woman's head after stitches at CHC, probe ordered

Hapur (UP), Sep 30 (PTI) A family in western Uttar Pradesh's Hapur alleged that a surgical needle was left in a young woman's head after receiving stitches at a government facility, with the health department on Monday ordering an inquiry into the claims.

The incident occurred three days ago in the village of Nanai, located in the Bahadurgarh area following a dispute between two parties, 22-year-old Sitara, daughter of Siyakat Khan, sustained a serious head injury from a stick.

Her family then took her to the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Gadh for treatment. The family said the attending doctor stitched her wound and bandaged her head before discharging her.

However, Sitara continued to experience severe pain, prompting her family to consult a private doctor the next day.

Upon removing the bandage, the doctor was shocked to discover that a needle had been left inside her head by the government doctor, they said.

"The doctor was drunk. We want action to be taken so that such an incident is not repeated with anyone in future," Sitara's mother told reporters.

The family subsequently lodged a complaint with the local health department and relevant authorities.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Sunil Tyagi said, "We have formed a two-member team to investigate the matter and have requested a report. Action will be taken based on the findings of this report." On the charges of the staff on duty being drunk, Tyagi said the doctor in question is a teetotaller but added that a detailed inquiry is ongoing and everything would be cleared once the report is out. PTI COR KIS NB NB