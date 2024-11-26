UP: Family gets ransom video days after daughter goes missing, cops rescue her

Sonbhadra (UP), Nov 26 (PTI) The family of a 19-year-old woman, who went missing last week, allegedly received a ransom video from her suspected kidnappers, with the Sonbhadra Police rescuing her on Tuesday.

The video, sent to the woman's father, purportedly showed her hands and feet bound, while a belt was tied around her neck as she appealed to her family to get her released, according to the police.

Superintendent of Police Ashok Kumar Meena said on November 22 an FIR was lodged at the local Myorpur police station under section 87 (kidnapping, abducting or inducing woman to compel her marriage, etc) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita over a complaint that the woman was forced to elope.

"Further, on November 25 (Monday), a video was received on the phone of the woman's father in which she made an appeal to the family to accept the demands of the kidnappers," Meena said.

The officer said, "Our police teams were investigating the matter and on Tuesday morning the woman has been rescued in safe condition".

He said that initial investigation revealed that she had gone away with a man from her neighbourhood and both of them knew each other from the past.

This man is at large and efforts are underway to nab him. Other details in the case would be revealed soon, the SP added.

Earlier, Myorpur Station House Officer Hemant Kumar Singh said that the family had informed the police on November 22 that she had gone to meet a friend on November 19 but did not return home.

"After a thorough search for her daughter, the woman filed a complaint accusing a man from Windhamganj of abducting her," the Station House Officer (SHO) said.

He further said that based on the complaint, the police arrested the accused.

However, the case took a new turn when, on Monday, a video was sent to the woman's family, showing the girl with her hands and feet bound, begging her family to pay the kidnappers for her release.

The SHO said that the victim informed the police about the video later on Monday evening.

"The police are working on uncovering the truth behind the incident and further action is being taken," he added.