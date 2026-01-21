UP: Family of 5 cremated in Saharanpur, police say man killed family before dying by suicide

Saharanpur (UP), Jan 21 (PTI) The last rites of land surveyor Ashok Rathi, his wife, mother and two minor sons were performed together in his ancestral village Kharibans, as police on Wednesday continued to probe what drove him to allegedly kill his family before taking his own life.

On Tuesday evening, five pyres were lit simultaneously, leaving mourners in tears, police said.

Senior Superintendent of Police Ashish Tiwari told PTI that an FIR has been registered at the Sarsawa police station based on the complaint by family members, and an audio message, allegedly sent by Ashok Rathi to his sister before the incident, has been secured as crucial evidence.

"We have preserved the audio message sent by Ashok Rathi to his sister Pinki. The message was sent around 3 am and was seen in the morning. It indicates that after killing his family members, he took his own life," Tiwari said.

He said the post-mortem reports confirmed that all five family members died due to gunshot wounds. "Injuries were found on the heads and chests of all the deceased," the SSP added.

Three country-made pistols and approximately ten empty cartridges were recovered near Ashok Rathi's body. "We are investigating how Ashok procured these pistols and ammunition," Tiwari said.

He added that some mood-altering medications were also found at the scene, which the police suspect may have been used to help execute the crime. "This angle is also under investigation," he said.

According to the police, Ashok had fallen ill during the COVID-19 pandemic and had been undergoing treatment for depression at PGI Chandigarh. "We are examining his medical history. The audio messages retrieved from his mobile phone suggest a murder-suicide," Tiwari commented.

The SSP mentioned that investigators discovered a divide within the family regarding their living situation. Ashok and his mother wished to stay in the ancestral house, while his wife and children wanted to move to a newly built house in Sarsawa.

"The 'muhurat' (auspicious time) for shifting to the new house was fixed for February 1, and preparations were underway," he said.

Police are also probing why the entire family was sleeping in one room on the night of the incident, despite the house containing several rooms, Tiwari added.

Ashok Rathi's cousin, Jitendra Rathi, expressed the family's shock at the incident. "Ashok was calm and simple by nature. Our family had cordial relations with everyone, and there was no enmity with anyone. This step taken by Ashok has shaken us all," he remarked. On Tuesday morning, police found the bodies of Ashok Rathi (40), his wife Ajanta (37), his mother Vidyawati (70) and his sons Kartik (16) and Dev (13) with gunshot wounds inside their house in Kaushik Vihar colony under Sarsawa police station limits.

Police said all shots were fired from very close range.