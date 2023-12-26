UP: Family of criminal open fire at police team in Kannauj, constable killed in encounter

Kannauj (UP), Dec 26 (PTI) Family members of an alleged criminal fired on the police team that had gone to arrest him, killing a constable who was shot in the encounter in Kannauj district, officials said on Tuesday.

Police constable Sachin Rathi (28) sustained a bullet injury in the incident that happened in Vishungarh police station area and was sent to Kanpur for treatment where he succumbed to his injuries, Superintendent of Police (SP) Amit Kumar Anand said.

Police said Ashok Kumar alias Munna Yadav, the alleged criminal, and his son were shot in retaliatory firing. They were sent to a hospital in Kannauj.

The SP said Kumar was a history-sheeter with 20 cases registered against him and there was a non-bailable warrant against him.

On Monday police received information that Kumar was at his home following which a police team of Chhibramau and Vishungarh police station jointly laid siege to the house, Anand told reporters.

Kumar, his wife and son opened fire at the police team as soon as the police team arrived at the spot in Dharni Dheerpur Nagariya village, the SP said.

Constable Rathi was shot in the thigh and was rushed to Kanpur for treatment where he succumbed to his injuries late in the night, he said.

The history-sheeter and his son have been sent to Tirva Medical College in Kannauj, he added.

Anand said that two pistols have been recovered from Kumar and his son with which they were firing at the police. During a search at the house, a double barrel rifle was also found, police said. PTI COR NAV SKY SKY