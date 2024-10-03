UP: Family of four shot dead in Amethi

Amethi(UP), Oct 3 (PTI) A government school teacher, his wife and two children were allegedly shot dead at their home on Thursday, police said.

According to police, the deceased were identified as Sunil (35), wife Poonam (32), daughter Drishti (6) and a-year-old daughter.

Sunil was a native of Raebareli and was posted in a government school in Panhauna, Superintendent of Police of Amethi Anoop Kumar Singh.

Sunil and his family were shot dead at their home by unknown people, Singh said.

During the initial investigation, the police found that the family had filed a complaint against one Chandan Verma under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989 and for eve teasing, Singh said.

However, it is to be investigated if the murders are related to the case, Singh added.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took cognizance and expressed grief over the incident. In a post on X in Hindi, he said, "The incident that happened in Amethi district today is highly condemnable and unforgivable. My condolences are with the bereaved families. In this hour of grief, UP government stands with the victim's family. The culprits of this incident will not be spared at any cost, strict legal action will be taken against them." PTI COR CDN HIG