UP: Farmer has been shot dead by unidentified people

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Oct 13 (PTI) A 45-year-old farmer has been shot dead by unidentified people at his agriculture field in a village here, police said on Friday.

Samarpal (45) was shot dead on Thursday night, they said.

SHO of Titawi police station Nemchand on Friday said Samarpal had gone to his agriculture field and did not return home last evening. His body sustaining bullet injuries was found near a tubewell on Thursday night.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and an investigation was underway, the official said. PTI COR NAV NSD NSD