UP farmer held in Mumbai with two country-made pistols, 12 bullets

Mumbai, Apr 4 (PTI) An Uttar Pradesh resident was arrested in Chembur in Mumbai allegedly with two country-made pistols and 12 bullets, a police official said on Friday.

Angad Singh Shreeram Gopal Jadhav (29), a farmer from Itawa in the northern state, was held from Mahul Road area on Thursday night following a tip off, the RCF police station official said.

"We recovered two country-made pistols and 12 live cartridges. He was here to deliver weapons. A probe is on to find out who was the recipient. We are also looking into his previous record. He has been charged under Arms Act," the official said. PTI ZA BNM