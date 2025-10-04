UP: Farmer kidnapped, later released after payment of ransom in Muzaffarnagar; case lodged

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Oct 4 (PTI) A farmer was allegedly kidnapped from his field in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar but later released after a ransom of Rs 10 lakh was paid, police said on Saturday.

Police said the kidnapping happened on Friday and multiple police teams have been formed to trace the abductors.

A case was lodged against unidentified people on Saturday based on a complaint filed by the victim's son, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Aditya Bansal told reporters.

Arun Kumar (60), was in his farm on Friday morning when he was abducted, said his son, Mayank. The kidnappers later demanded a ransom using Kumar's mobile phone, he said in his complaint.

Mayank alleged that his father was released after the ransom money was paid.

Police said investigations are underway to identify and arrest those involved in the incident. Officials declined to reveal how and to whom the payment was made.