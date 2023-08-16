UP: Farmer mauled to death by tiger in Pilibhit

Pilibhit (UP) Aug 16 (PTI) A farmer was mauled to death by a tiger in Madhotanda Police Station area here and the deceased's dismembered remains were recovered from inside the forest on Wednesday, police said.

"One Ram Murti (55) of Raniganj village was irrigating his fields located near the Pilibhit Tiger Reserve on Tuesday night when a tiger caught him and pulled him inside the forest," said Madhotanda police station SHO Achal Kumar.

"On finding him missing, the family members along with some villagers began looking for Ram Murti. They were also accompanied by the local police and forest staff. His dismembered body was found inside the forest during the wee hours," added the Station House Officer (SHO).

The body had bite marks over it and some portions of the flesh was also missing, police said. The police have sent the body for a post-mortem examination.

The enraged family members along with some villagers staged a protest against the administration and forest department outside their village. The villagers called off the protest following an assurance from officials on providing assistance to the kin of the deceased. PTI COR CDN AS SKY SKY