Muzaffarnagar (UP), Jan 6 (PTI) A 45-year-old farmer allegedly shot himself dead here on Monday, officials said.

According to the police, Nirankar took his life while he was returning from his fields in Mukandpur village under Titawi police station limits.

SHO Manvendra Singh Bhati said, "The body has been sent for post-mortem and an investigation into the incident is underway." The reason behind the farmer's extreme step is not yet clear, he said. PTI COR KIS NB NB