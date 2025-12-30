UP: Farmer shot dead over land dispute in Firozabad, brother injured

Firozabad (UP), Dec 30 (PTI) A 45-year-old farmer was shot dead while his brother was injured over an alleged land dispute in the Nasirpur area here, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred on Monday night in the Nandram Ki Madiya village, Circle Officer (CO) Sirsaganj Anvesh Kumar said.

According to the police, Satyabhan had an ongoing dispute with a fellow villager, Soorat Ram, over five bighas of land. Around six months ago, the district administration ruled in favour of Satyabhan and ensured, with the assistance of the police, that the last was handed over to him.

His brother Chandrapal alleged that Soorat was upset over the decision. On Monday night, when Satyabhan was returning from his fields, the accused allegedly intercepted him near his house and opened fire, killing him on the spot.

When the victim’s Radha, his son Shivam and Chandrapal rushed to his rescue, the attackers allegedly assaulted them as well, leaving all three injured Other family members also reached the spot and rushed Satyabhan to a hospital in Shikohabad, where doctors declared him dead. Chandrapal was also injured in the attack but is stated to be out of danger, police said.

An FIR has been registered based on the complaint of the victim's family, and the body has been sent for post-mortem examination, the CO said.

Efforts are on to trace and arrest the accused, he added.