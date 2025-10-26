UP: Farmer, teenager electrocuted to death in separate incidents

Amethi/Deoria (UP), Oct 26 (PTI) A farmer and a 15-year-old boy were allegedly electrocuted to death in two separate incidents in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi and Deoria districts, police said on Sunday.

According to police, Khushiyaal (61) had gone to work in the fields in Sangipur village in Amethi on Sunday morning, when he was electrocuted by a device installed to keep away stray animals. He died on the spot.

SHO of Sangrampur police station, Akhilesh Singh, said the body has been sent for a postmortem examination.

In another incident, Pradeep Nishad (15), a resident of Belkunda village in Deoria district, was connecting the wire of his home's water pump at 9 am on Sunday, when he got electrocuted, officials said, adding that he suffered severe burns.

His family members took him to the community health centre in Gauri Bazar, where he was declared dead by doctors.

SHO of Rudrapur police station, Kalyan Singh Sagar, informed that Pradeep's body has been sent for a postmortem examination. PTI COR NAV ARB MPL MPL