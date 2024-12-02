UP farmers to continue sit-in protest till demands met: SKM

New Delhi, Dec 2 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath should immediately accept the "genuine demands" of farmers affected by the Greater Noida, Noida, Yamuna Expressway, UPSIDC and other projects, the SKM said on Monday and added that their sit-in stir would continue till the demands were met.

In a statement, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) -- an umbrella organisation of 12 farmers' bodies -- said the farmers successfully organised a militant and massive "Delhi Kooch (March to Delhi)" on Monday under its banner to bring their issue to the notice of Parliament, which is sitting for the Winter Session.

Thousands of farmers dared barricades, barbed wires, trucks and shipping containers put on their way to Delhi by the Uttar Pradesh Police, it claimed.

The farmers are now sitting on a dharna at Dalit Prerana Sthal on the Noida-Delhi Highway.

The SKM said the farmers had decided to stay at the Dalit Prerana Sthal for the time being following assurances from the authorities that the chief secretary would meet to "discuss and settle their demands".

The sit-in will continue till the state government accepts the farmers' demands, it added.

The SKM said land issues of project-affected farmers had been continuing without a solution for more than two decades.

"The Yogi Adityanath government has failed to ensure justice to the farmers. The BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government has not revised the land circle rate since 2017 and landowners have been denied adequate, lawful compensation and other benefits assured by the Land Acquisition Act, 2013," it said.

"If the Uttar Pradesh government does not protect the land rights of farmers, the Uttar Pradesh SKM will further intensify the struggle by ensuring wider unity of the project-affected farmers across the state," it added.

Farmers from different parts of Uttar Pradesh demanding adequate compensation for their lands acquired by the government held a protest at the Noida-Delhi border on Monday.

Their main demands include the payment of dues connected to land acquisition, as mandated by the Land Acquisition Act. PTI AO SZM SZM