UP: Father, four others gets life-term for murder of 19-year-old daughter

Bareilly (UP), Oct 20 (PTI) A Special Judge Fast Track Court here sentenced five people, including A father and relatives, to life imprisonment for the murder of a 19-year-old woman who resisted an arranged marriage, police said on Sunday.

According to police, Munni was forced into a marriage with Devendra on April 22, 2023, despite being in love with another man from her village.

Additional District and Government Advocate (ADGC) Harendra Singh Rathore said that tensions escalated after Munni's marriage as it led to immediate conflicts with her in-laws.

A day after her marriage, her father, Totaram, along with his relatives, took her back from her in-laws' home and poured acid on her, Rathore said.

Munni succumbed to her injuries during treatment, he said.

A case was registered against Totaram and his accomplices on April 25, 2023, at Fatehganj West Police Station under charges including murder and criminal conspiracy of the Indian Penal Code, he added.

Rathore said that the prosecution presented 17 witnesses during the trial and the court found the accused guilty.

"The court of Special Judge (Fast Track Court) Ashok Kumar Yadav sentenced the accused Totaram, Dinesh, Chhedalal, Pappu and Khubkaran alias Dodi to life imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs Rs 40,000 each on Saturday," said the ADGC. PTI COR CDN CDN OZ OZ