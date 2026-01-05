UP: Father of five arrested for raping teen neighbour

Kaushambi (UP), Jan 5 (PTI) A 42-year-old man was arrested on Monday for allegedly raping a minor girl at a village here, police said on Monday.

The accused, a father of five, was booked following a complaint by the girl's father, they said.

Circle Officer (Kaushambi) JP Pandey said the complainant approached the police on Monday.

According to the complaint, the incident occurred on Saturday evening when his 15-year-old daughter went to a hand pump to wash utensils. The accused, who is a neighbour, allegedly dragged her into his cattle shed and raped her. The family members rushed to the spot after hearing the girl's screams, prompting the accused to flee, the circle officer said.

He said that a case has been registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The girl's statement has been recorded, and she has been sent for medical examination, he added. PTI COR NAV AKY AKY