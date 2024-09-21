UP: Father, son arrested for defacing Indian national flag

Bareilly(UP), Sep 21(PTI) A man and his son were arrested for allegedly defacing the Indian national flag by removing the Ashok Chakra and replacing it with Arabic text, police said.

Police received information about the incident from a photo shared on a social media platform, Station House Officer Sanjay Tomar said, adding that the flag was found on the roof of a house in Mohammadpur locality.

Mohammad Qadir and his son Mohammad Fazil were arrested and charged under the the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971. They were sent to jail on Friday, he added. PTI COR CDN OZ OZ