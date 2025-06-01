UP: Father-son get life imprisonment in honour killing case

Maharajganj (UP), Jun 1 (PTI) A court here has awarded life imprisonment to a man and his son in an honour killing case.

Special Judge (SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act) Sanjay Mishra awarded the sentence on Saturday and also imposed a fine of Rs 60,000 on each of the convicts.

Assistant District Prosecuting Officer Purnendu Ram Tripathi said, "Accused Virendra Giri (62) and Munna alias Yaswant Giri (25) were found guilty of murder." Virendra Giri along with son killed Suneel Sharma, who was involved in a relationship with his daughter, on September 24, 2023.

During the trial, nine witnesses were examined.