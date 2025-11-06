UP: Father, son killed after bike hit by unknown vehicle in Hardoi

Hardoi (UP), Nov 6 (PTI) A man and his son were killed after the motorcycle they were travelling on was hit by an unidentified vehicle on Bilgram Road, police said on Thursday.

The man was travelling with his two sons when the accident occurred, and his other son sustained injuries.

According to officials, Sundarlal (45), a resident of Harisinghpur village under Dehat Kotwali area, was travelling with his sons Paru (22) and Amar Singh (18) on a motorcycle to take a dip in the Ganga on Wednesday, when an unidentified vehicle collided with them from behind near Malihamau village.

While Sundarlal and Paru lost their lives in the accident, Amar sustained injuries.

According to Surasa Station House Officer (SHO) Sunil Mishra, CCTV footage from the cameras installed near Malihamau is being examined to identify the vehicle involved.

"The vehicle responsible for the accident will be traced soon," he said.