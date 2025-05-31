UP: Father, stepmother sentenced to life imprisonment for killing minor daughter

Jhansi (UP), May 30 (PTI) A court here on Friday sentenced a man and his second wife to life imprisonment for murdering his minor daughter in 2016 in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi district.

The Additional District and Sessions Court convicted Amit Shukla and Akanksha Shukla and imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on each, Assistant Government Advocate Rajendra Rawat said.

The case dates back to August 26, 2021, when Amit, a resident of Katra locality, lodged a complaint claiming that his daughter Khushi, who was playing outside the house, had been killed by unidentified persons.

Initially, police registered a case against unknown individuals. However, during investigation, it was revealed that Amit's first wife had passed away, and Khushi was their daughter. He later married Akanksha Shukla.

Akanksha reportedly became troubled by Khushi's presence, leading the couple to murder the child, the lawyer said.

Following the investigation, both Amit and Akanksha were named as accused. PTI COR KIS NB NB