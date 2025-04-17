UP feels the heat, Jhansi sizzles at 42 deg C

Lucknow, Apr 17 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh experienced a hot day on Thursday with the maximum temperature nearing the 40 degrees Celsius-mark in several parts of the state, according to the meteorological department.

Jhansi in the Bundelkhand region recorded the highest temperature in the state on Thursday at 42.1 degrees Celsius, followed by 42 degrees Celsius in Bulandshahr and 41.6 degrees Celsius in Agra, the MeT office said.

In state capital Lucknow, the maximum temperature touched 38.5 degrees Celsius, while the minimum settled at 25.1 degrees Celsius.

The MeT department has forecast clear sky with the possibility of rain and thundershowers at isolated locations on Friday. PTI CDN ARI